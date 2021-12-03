When Indian police approached local Christians in the city of Belagavi, they had a ‘friendly warning’: skip the prayer meetings or potentially face the wrath of militant Hindutva groups.

Hindu nationalists had spread rumors that locals were being forcefully converted en masse to Christianity, yet the local pastors said the congregation at the church was merely gathering for Sunday mass, a regular and weekly occurrence at the church.

“A few pastors were called and told to not conduct prayers saying right-wing groups may attack them and the police will not be able to give them protection,” Pastor Thomas Johnson told a local news channel.

Far from being an isolated incident, Hindu nationalists have increasingly stepped up attacks against Christian places of worship and worshippers across the country.

The pattern is often the same. First, incite fears that conversions are forceful, that Christians are seeking to change the character of India or that places of worship are illegal. A mob is then brought to bear on the targeted group.

On Sunday, November 28, a newly inaugurated church in Delhi faced disruption and vandalism in its first Sunday service when members of a militant Hindu nationalist group called the Bajrang Dal stormed the meeting.

What happened next is something that Christian groups have learned to live with. The police were called to the scene, however, little was done to protect the Christians, and the only attacker to be detained was shortly released.