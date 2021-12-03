WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh attack kills over dozen people in northern Iraq
At least three civilians and 10 peshmerga fighters were killed in the attack late on Thursday night.
Daesh attack kills over dozen people in northern Iraq
The three civilians, siblings aged 11-24, were children of a village official.
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 3, 2021

At least three civilians and 10 Iraqi peshmerga fighters have been killed in northern Iraq's Makhmour town in an attack blamed on Daesh.

Daesh attacked the village of Khidir Jija, south of Arbil, late Thursday, killing three civilians, a statement said.

The peshmerga, armed forces for Kurd-run north, launched an operation in response, and seven fighters died when "an explosive device planted by Daesh elements" blew up.

The three civilians, siblings aged 11-24, were children of a village official, a relative told AFP news agency.

READ MORE:Daesh bomb targets Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq

RECOMMENDED

Late last month, five Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters were killed and four wounded in a roadside bombing claimed by Daesh.

That bombing, south of the city of Sulaimaniyah, underlined the "serious threat" Daesh still poses to Iraq's Kurd-run region, the region's prime minister Masrour Barzani said at the time.

Daesh seized swathes of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014, before being beaten back by a counter-insurgency campaign supported by a US-led military coalition.

The Iraqi government declared Daesh's defeat in late 2017, but they retain sleeper cells which continue to strike security forces with hit-and-run attacks.

READ MORE:Several killed in 'Daesh ambush' in Iraq's Baghdad

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump