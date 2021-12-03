At least three civilians and 10 Iraqi peshmerga fighters have been killed in northern Iraq's Makhmour town in an attack blamed on Daesh.

Daesh attacked the village of Khidir Jija, south of Arbil, late Thursday, killing three civilians, a statement said.

The peshmerga, armed forces for Kurd-run north, launched an operation in response, and seven fighters died when "an explosive device planted by Daesh elements" blew up.

The three civilians, siblings aged 11-24, were children of a village official, a relative told AFP news agency.

