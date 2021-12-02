A group of volunteers has been trying to save hundreds of buffalos that police say were abandoned on a Brazil dairy farm, where some 500 have already died of hunger.

Environmental police in the town of Brotas, some 250 km from the capital of Sao Paulo, responded to reports of malnourished and mistreated animals on the Sao Luiz da Agua Sumida farm last month, the group said on Thursday.

Officers found 667 animals abandoned in a confined area and many more carcasses, according to a copy of the police report seen by Reuters news agency.

"I arrived here, it was a war scene," said Maurice Vidal, a veterinary doctor responsible for the ongoing emergency care.

"There were many animals, many animals extremely debilitated and fallen," he said, estimating up to 500 buffalos had since been found dead on the property.

The farm's owner, Luiz Augusto Pinheiro de Souza, could not be reached for comment.

'Souza denies any wrongdoings'

In an interview with Globo TV, Souza denied any wrongdoing, saying there was food and water for the animals and some had died of natural causes.