The announcement by the French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour that he will run for president puts an end to months of speculation by France's political and media class and even coy sashaying by the candidate himself across the country.

Set against ominous music, footage of street violence, immigrants, and women in headscarves, Zemmour had a clear pitch – he's the man to save France from the decadence afflicting the country and minorities that "oppress the majority."

"Eric Zemmour is directly targeting Islam and Muslims," says Yasser Louati, a French human rights activist leading the NGO Committee for Justice & Liberties For All.

"Zemmour wants to simplify the debate that a hostile population is invading France and that the only means of resistance is outright violence through the institutions or through the military and the police," adds Louati speaking to TRT World.

With a background in journalism, the media-savvy Zemmour, who has been convicted of inciting racial hatred, has sucked the political limelight, with media organisations lining up to platform him in a bid for higher ratings.

In that race to the bottom, Zemmour has "normalised this extreme far-right rhetoric in the mainstream which is no longer confined to the fringes of French society," says Louati.

It's not hard to see why. Zemmour, who's on the right of even the far-right of the political spectrum, has thrown the gauntlet down to the rest of the country's political class.

In August, Zemmour didn't figure in the national polls; by October, he was neck and neck with the country's other more established far-right leader Marine le Pen, polling on 16 percent.

Le Pen, who ran against Emmanuel Macron in 2017, has been widely seen as the primary challenger and threat to Macron in next year's presidential elections in April 2022.

And while some have speculated whether the pugnacious Zemmour could sideline Le Pen or cut into her popularity, that is far from certain, and the opposite may well materialise.

Zemmour's poll ratings dipped back to 14 percent in recent weeks, with Le Pen opening a clear lead heading towards 20 percent in the polls.

Zemmour's rhetoric against Islam and Muslims has had the impact of making a candidate like Le Pen seem palatable.

"Because Zemmour has no filter and is openly racist and Islamophobic and has openly pitched himself as a radical," says Louati, Le Pen has, in contrast, become "less radical, less scary, and less vulgar."

Normalising hate