Armed man outside UN headquarters prompts lockdown
New York police said there was no threat to the general public.
UN building was cordoned off following the incident. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
December 2, 2021

United Nations headquarters in New York City has been on locked down for several hours after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, about three hours after police said he was first spotted outside a security checkpoint on Manhattan’s First Avenue.

During the standoff, the man held an object pointed at his own throat, possibly a firearm.

Police said there was no danger to the public.

People inside UN headquarters were told to shelter in place.

UNSC session

The UN General Assembly and Security Council were both in session on Thursday.

The man was first spotted around 10:30am on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the UN’s Manhattan headquarters, police said.

Videos posted on social media showed the man pacing in front of a gate to the UN complex on 1st Avenue, carrying an object, possibly a firearm.

The gates were closed and the person didn’t appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
