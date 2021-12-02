United Nations headquarters in New York City has been on locked down for several hours after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, about three hours after police said he was first spotted outside a security checkpoint on Manhattan’s First Avenue.

During the standoff, the man held an object pointed at his own throat, possibly a firearm.

Police said there was no danger to the public.

People inside UN headquarters were told to shelter in place.

