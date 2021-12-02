BIZTECH
Turkey's exports hit historic $21.5B high in November
Turkey's Trade Minister Mehmet Mus says that the country's exports in January-November totalled $203.1 billion, topping the pre-pandemic level.
Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased by 13.6 percent in the January-November period. / AA
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
December 2, 2021

Turkey's exports have reached an all-time high of $21.5 billion in November, up 33.4 percent year-on-year.

The country's exports through January-November totalled $203.1 billion, exceeding the pre-pandemic level, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Thursday during a news conference in the capital Ankara.

Exports continued to be the driving force of growth in the third quarter, Mus remarked, further saying contribution of net exports of goods and services to growth was 6.8 points.

"Thus, 92 percent of the high rate of growth in the third quarter stemmed from net exports of goods and services. In other words, Turkey has grown by producing and selling its products abroad," he underlined.

In November, the country's imports rose to $26.8 billion, marking a 26.7 percent annual increase, while the figure saw a 22.9 percent rise to $242.3 in January-November compared to the same period last year.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio reached 80 percent in November, up 4 percentage points from the same month last year, he said, adding it was recorded at 101.2 percent excluding energy.

The $48.3 billion foreign trade volume in November is the highest monthly figure, Mus said.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased by 13.6 percent in the January-November period compared to the same period last year and decreased to $39.2 billion.

The effect of energy imports was seen in both imports and foreign trade deficit in November, he stated.

Foreign Investments

The trade minister also said many EU countries and the US have shifted their investments to Turkey through their supply network amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leading Turkey to benefit from its location and competitiveness.

These results show that the increase in Turkey's exports is not temporary but permanent, Mus said, adding Turkey embraces new investments and business models as a strong and reliable supplier.

"It is a shallow approach to attribute the superior performance in exports only to the exchange rate," he stressed.

SOURCE:AA
