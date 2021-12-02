EU antitrust regulators have fined Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC and NatWest a total of $390 million (344 million euros) for rigging the foreign exchange spot trading market.

HSBC's fine was the largest with $197.5 million, followed by Credit Suisse at $94.4 million, Barclays at $61,5 million and RBS at $36.8 million.

The EU competition regulator said on Thursday the cartel had focused on forex spot trading of G10 currencies.

The traders involved exchanged sensitive information and trading plans and occasionally coordinated their trading strategies via the chatroom on whether and when to sell or buy the currencies in their portfolios, the Commission said.

"Today we complete our sixth cartel investigation in the financial sector since 2013 and conclude the third leg of our investigation into the foreign exchange spot trading market," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said.

