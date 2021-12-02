India has announced its first two cases of the highly infectious Omicron Covid-19 variant, months after a devastating wave of the virus killed more than 200,000 people around the country.

Two men in southern Karnataka state, aged 66 and 46, have tested positive for the variant, a top health ministry official Luv Agarwal said on Thursday.

"As per the protocols all their primary and secondary contacts have been traced and are being tested," he told a press briefing.

The country has yet to impose new blanket international travel bans but on Monday the health ministry ordered all inbound travellers from "countries at-risk" to undergo mandatory post-arrival Covid testing, along with the random testing of other international arrivals.

READ MORE:UN: Travel bans on African states over Omicron are 'ineffective'

The nation's biggest city Mumbai on Wednesday imposed mandatory seven-day quarantines for all passengers arriving from at-risk countries.

India has the world's second-highest number of cases, with more than 34 million confirmed infections.

Its nearly 470,000 Covid deaths are the third-highest, behind the tolls in the United States and Brazil.

But under-reporting is widespread and some studies have estimated India's true toll could be up to ten times higher.