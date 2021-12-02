The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Sudanese people to support reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok so the country can have “a peaceful transition towards a true democracy.”

Guterres on Wednesday told a news conference he understands “the indignation” and outrage of Sudanese, who have seen a military coup that called into question agreements for a transition to democracy.

“But I would like to appeal for common sense. We have a situation which is, yes, not perfect, but which could allow for a transition towards democracy,” he said.

“In 18 months, in theory, there should be elections and I think that our political parties should be preparing for this,” he said.

“The Electoral Commission is to be set up and the judicial institutions of the country need to be established, too, so that the whole thing can work.”

'Encouraging sign'

Protesters have taken to the streets in large numbers in the capital Khartoum and other cities around the country since the generals seized power on October 25 to demand that the armed forces stay out of government.

Hamdok and more than 100 civilian government figures were detained. Guterres said the UN fought to free the prime minister.