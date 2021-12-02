More than 100 trucks with food and humanitarian aid have arrived in Tigray’s capital for the first time in more than six weeks and another aid convoy is said to be moving.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a news conference on Wednesday that 157 aid trucks had arrived in Mekelle.

Guterres also said UN flights between Tigray’s capital Mekelle and Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa had also restarted on Wednesday.

He called the resumption of aid deliveries to Tigray and the restarting of UN flights “a good signal."

Guterres said the updates provided “a small hint of hope” that might lead to a “more positive attitude for dialogue” between the warring parties.

Flights were suspended on October 22 after government airstrikes forced a humanitarian flight carrying 11 passengers to abandon its landing in Mekelle.

READ MORE: UN reducing footprint in Ethiopia amid growing alarm

'Humanitarian blockade'

The Tigray region has not received badly needed aid supplies including food, medicines and fuel since the Ethiopian military began hitting Mekelle with airstrikes on October 18.