World Bank's board has endorsed transferring $280 million from a frozen trust fund to two aid agencies to help Afghanistan cope with a brewing humanitarian crisis.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency on Wednesday that the 31 donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) must approve the transfer before the funds could flow to the World Food Program and UNICEF.

The donors were expected to meet on Friday.

The World Bank board met informally on Tuesday to discuss transferring up to $500 million of the $1.5 billion in the ARTF to humanitarian aid agencies, people familiar with the plan.

Afghanistan's 39 million people face a cratering economy, a winter of food shortages, and growing poverty three months after the Taliban seized power after the Western-backed government collapsed and the last US troops withdrew from 20 years of war.

