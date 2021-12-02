The United States is by far the biggest contributor to global plastic waste in the world, according to a new report submitted to the federal government that has called for a national strategy to tackle the growing crisis.

Overall, the US contributed around 42 million metric tonnes (MMT) in plastic waste in 2016 –– more than twice as much as China and more than the countries of the European Union combined, according to the report released on Wednesday.

On average, every American generates 130 kilogrammes of plastic waste per year, with Britain next on the list at 99 kilos per person per year, followed by South Korea at 88 kilos per year.

Titled "Reckoning with the US Role in Global Ocean Plastic Waste," the report was mandated by Congress as part of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which became law in December 2020.

"The success of the 20th century miracle invention of plastics has also produced a global scale deluge of plastic waste seemingly everywhere we look," wrote Margaret Spring, who chaired the committee of experts that compiled the report.

Global plastic production rose from 20 million metric tonnes in 1966 to 381 MMT in 2015, a 20-fold increase over half a century, the report said.

Initially, attention to ocean waste focused solely on ship and marine-based sources, but it is now known that almost any plastic on land has the potential to reach the oceans via rivers and streams, the report added.

Plastic waste in oceans

Research has shown nearly a thousand species of marine life are susceptible to plastic entanglement or to ingesting microplastics, which then make their way through the food web back to humans.