Mexico and US have unveiled a plan to stop migration from Central American countries with the joint efforts to begin from Honduras.

The Mexican and US international development agencies will work together on a project in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador aimed at alleviating the root causes of migration, Mexico's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Dubbed "Planting Opportunities," the project will bring together the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to target the so-called Northern Triangle countries of Central America.

Migration from the three countries has fuelled record numbers of people being apprehended at the US-Mexico border, and both Mexico and the United States have vowed to tackle the deeper problems behind higher migration levels.