A United Nations credentials committee has deferred a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body, Sweden's UN Ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, chair of the committee, told reporters.

Wednesday's decision means Afghanistan's Taliban and Myanmar's junta will not be allowed to represent their countries for now at the 193-member United Nations.

Rival claims have been made for the seats of both countries with the Taliban and Myanmar's junta pitted against ambassadors appointed by the governments they ousted or took over from this year.

UN acceptance of the Taliban or Myanmar's junta would be a step toward the international recognition sought by both.

No one to represent Afghanistan

The Taliban, which seized power in mid-August when the internationally-recognised government collapsed, has nominated its Doha-based spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador.

The current UN ambassador appointed by the ousted government, Ghulam Isaczai, has also asked to keep the seat.