WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iranian forces, Afghan Taliban exchange fire at border
Iran, which shares a 900 kilometre-border with Afghanistan, does not recognise the Taliban government.
Iranian forces, Afghan Taliban exchange fire at border
There have been longstanding tensions along the Afghanistan-Iran border, which has active smuggling routes and thousands of refugees crossing every day. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
December 1, 2021

Iranian forces and Afghanistan's Taliban have exchanged fire at Iran's eastern border.

"A clash erupted in the afternoon between Iranian border guards and the Taliban following a misunderstanding at the border near the Afghan province of Nimroz," Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said a "border dispute between residents" of the area had triggered the incident, without referring to the Taliban.

"The situation has been resolved. Shooting stopped after contact between border guards of the two countries," he said in a statement.

Tasnim reported that "Iranian farmers passed beyond the protective walls erected within Iran, and the Taliban reacted by deeming that their border had been breached".

The Taliban opened fire and Iranian forces responded, it said.

The Taliban's deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi was quoted by Afghan television station Tolo News confirming the incident took place but declining to provide details.

"He said the clashes had stopped and did not provide information about their cause," the station said in a tweet.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: After a short honeymoon, are Iran-Taliban relations deteriorating?

Iran seeks "friendly" approach

Iran, which shares a 900 kilometre-border with Afghanistan, does not recognise the Taliban government formed after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul in August.

In late October, Tehran called on the Taliban to adopt a "friendly" approach towards their neighbours, in a meeting of six of countries that share borders with Afghanistan.

Although the Iranian government has had generally good relations with the Taliban, there have been longstanding tensions along the border, which has active smuggling routes and thousands of refugees crossing every day. 

READ MORE: Iran holds summit with Afghanistan's neighbours on inclusive government

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump