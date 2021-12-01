The United Nations has voiced concern over the arrest of a Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez as well as recent killings in the Indian-administered region.

"We are unaware of the factual basis of the charges. He is known as a tireless advocate for families of the disappeared and has been targeted before for his human rights work," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a statement on Wednesday.

Parvez has now been in custody for more than a week and is accused of terrorism-related offences under India's Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), according to the UN.

READ MORE: India arrests Kashmir human rights defender under anti-terror law