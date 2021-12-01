Hundreds of Ugandan soldiers in armoured vehicles have crossed the border into eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as a joint offensive against a Daesh-linked armed group appeared to expand.

"I have just seen 30 vehicles full of Ugandan soldiers entering Congo,” Blaise Bokassa, a local resident and civil rights activist, said about Wednesday morning’s crossing.

“I also saw two tanks," he added.

Late on Tuesday, DRC said special forces from both countries would be deployed to secure bases belonging to the militia, which had been targeted by air and artillery strikes earlier in the day.

The campaign takes place after months of lobbying of regional governments by President Felix Tshisekedi, whose own efforts to end the decades of bloodshed in DRC's east have been stalled by poor planning, corruption and insufficient funding, according to a parliamentary report.

A Ugandan army spokesperson said she could not immediately comment. DRC's government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said he had no further information.

READ MORE:Uganda, DRC launch joint military action against Daesh-linked militia

Unease over Uganda's involvement