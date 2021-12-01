An overloaded boat carrying dozens of passengers, mostly children aged 8 to fifteen, has capsized in northwest Nigeria's Kano state.

"We have recovered 29 bodies…and rescued seven passengers. The search for the remaining 13 bodies is ongoing," spokesperson for Kano state's fire service Saminu Abdullahi said about Tuesday’s incident.

Abdullahi said the boat was "meant to ferry 12 adults but the skipper packed such a number of children onboard."

Boat accidents are tragically common on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding, bad weather and lack of maintenance.

The children, from Badau village in Kano state, were on their way to Bagwai, a town on the other side of the river, for a religious ceremony.

Deadly incidents