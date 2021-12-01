Urban poverty is on course to triple in Myanmar, pushing nearly half the population below the poverty line next year.

Based on a survey of 1,200 households, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said on Wednesday that Myanmar was set to return to levels of deprivation not seen since 2005, before democratic reforms began.

"A slide into poverty of this scale could mean the disappearance of the middle class – a bad omen for any rapid recovery from the crisis," Kanni Wignaraja, the director of the UNDP bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement.

In the worst-case scenario, the United Nations estimates the numbers of those living below the poverty line could double to 46.3 percent from 24.8 percent, while urban poverty is expected to triple by 2022 to stand at 37.2 percent, versus 11.3 percent in 2019.

Army takeover