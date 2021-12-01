Afghanistan's GDP could contract 20 percent within a year, a decline that could reach 30 percent in following years.

"The sudden dramatic withdrawal of international aid is an unprecedented fiscal shock," United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Asia Director Kanni Wignaraja said on Wednesday.

For decades now Afghanistan's economy has been undermined by war and drought, but it was propped up by billions in international aid, much of which was frozen when US-led international forces withdrew and the Taliban returned to power in August.

"It took more than five years of war for the Syrian economy to experience a comparable contraction. This has happened in five months in Afghanistan," Wignaraja said.

Another UN source said that, "in terms of population needs and weakness of institutions, it is a situation never seen before. Even…Yemen, Syria, Venezuela don't come close."

Previously, international aid represented 40 percent of Afghanistan's GDP and financed 80 percent of its budget.

