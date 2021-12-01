Russia has said it could not de-escalate tensions with the West over Ukraine due to a large concentration of Ukrainian forces near its border.

"Russia cannot take any measures to de-escalate," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have seen the messages that more than 120,000 Ukrainian troops have been deployed to the conflict zone. This raises our fears that sentiments in Ukraine in favour of a military solution to the Donbass problem could prevail," Peskov said.

"This is very dangerous adventurism. All this causes us deep concern because this is happening in the immediate vicinity of our borders."

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow would seek Western guarantees that would preclude any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia's borders.

Speaking at a Kremlin ceremony where he received credentials from foreign ambassadors, Putin emphasised Russia will seek “strong, reliable and long-term guarantees of its security.”

Statements from Russia came amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine.

