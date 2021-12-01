WORLD
3 MIN READ
China 'hunting' Taiwan citizens abroad through deportation
Hundreds of Taiwanese people have been extradited from various countries to China instead of Taiwan, according to rights group Safeguard Defenders.
China 'hunting' Taiwan citizens abroad through deportation
The extradited individuals faced "arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, and forced televised confessions" in China, Safeguard Defenders says. / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 1, 2021

Beijing has pressured foreign governments to deport hundreds of Taiwan nationals to China in what human rights activists describe as a "hunt for Taiwanese".

Over 600 Taiwanese people were extradited from various countries to China between 2016 and 2019 to "undermine Taiwanese sovereignty", rights group Safeguard Defenders said in a report on Tuesday.

Beijing has been pressuring governments to extradite hundreds of Taiwanese people, mostly accused of telecoms fraud to China, the group said.

The Taiwan government and the UN Human Rights Council have been trying to prevent the forced transfers.

Those extradited to China faced "arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, and forced televised confessions", Safeguard Defenders said.

The Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan's top China policy-making body, said Beijing aims to "show its sovereignty over Taiwan" by pushing for the deportations.

READ MORE:Taiwan scrambles jets amid fresh air incursion by China

'China does not have jurisdiction'

RECOMMENDED

China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as its territory, to be retaken one day by force if necessary, and has stepped up efforts in recent years to diplomatically isolate it.

China and Taiwan agreed in 2009 that police from both sides would return overseas suspects to their respective territories.

But Beijing began to increasingly ignore this agreement after the election of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, according to the NGO's report.

As Tsai has tried to assert the island's distinct identity, China has more aggressively professed its claim over Taiwan.

In response to the report, Taiwan's government said on Wednesday that China "does not have jurisdiction" over Taiwanese citizens implicated in criminal cases abroad.

The government said these Taiwanese citizens should be returned to Taiwan to face trial.

"We again urge the Chinese side that crime-fighting should not involve politics and we hope law enforcement units on both sides can continue to cooperate on existing basis to effectively fight crimes and protest public welfare," it said in a statement.

READ MORE:Reunification with Taiwan 'must be and will be realised': China's Xi

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump