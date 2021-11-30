With infection rates rising and government restrictions returning, misinformation and conspiracy theories are flourishing once again across Europe, fuelling protests and political backlash.

In the face of governments clamping down to curb the virus, thousands have taken to the streets to demonstrate against Covid restrictions in Austria, Netherlands, Italy, Croatia and Switzerland.

Last week, the World Health Organization described the challenge faced by Europe as “very serious,” with almost 4,200 deaths a day recorded compared to 2,100 a day back in September.

After Austria went into its fourth national lockdown last Monday, around 40,000 protestors descended on downtown Vienna in a rally organised by the far-right Freedom Party, the third largest political party in the country.

“STOPP Impffaschismus,” (stop vaccine fascism) one sign in Vienna read. “Kontrolliert die Grenze, nicht euer volk,” (control the border, not your people) another said, among the slogans that mixed vaccine scepticism with far-right ideology.

The Freedom Party’s leader, Herbert Kickl, has regularly expressed misleading views, like describing vaccinations as a genetic experiment and legitimising “apartheid”.

The Austrian government stated that vaccinations will be made mandatory from February next year.

Austrian journalist Michael Bonvalot believes the far-right have capitalised on discontent some of the public have towards the government’s pandemic regulations to organise around anti-Covid measures and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“If we look at the numbers right now, I think there is 20-25 percent of the population which are not entirely happy and are close to some kind of conspiracy theories, and that’s who the right-wing extremists are trying to recruit,” Bonvalot said.

In the areas where the right-wing movement is strong, “[fewer] people are vaccinated and more people get ill,” he added.

Less than 65 percent of Austria’s 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated, below the European average and far behind those like Spain where it is nearly 80 percent.

In September, another Austrian outfit – the newly formed anti-vaccination People, Freedom, Fundamental Rights party (MFG) – rode a wave of vaccine hesitancy to win 6.4 percent of the vote in Upper Austria’s regional election, enough to nab three seats in parliament.

The MFG has been influential in planning recent protests on the ground, going as far as to draw parallels to the Nazis to describe Covid restrictions.

The Dutch riot