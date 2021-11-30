The Polish parliament is set to debate a draft bill on Wednesday that would introduce harsh prison sentences for women who access abortion and those who help them.

Poland introduced a controversial near-total ban on abortion last year, sparking large protests and pushing many women to travel abroad for abortions. While helping provide an abortion currently carries up to three years in prison, obtaining one is not criminalised.

The new bill, proposed by Pro – Right to Life Foundation, a Polish anti-abortion organisation, will be discussed by the Polish Parliament’s lower chamber, the Sejm, on December 1 and 2. It aims to introduce prison sentences of five to 25 years for depriving a “conceived child” of life, as well as life imprisonment in some cases. It also seeks to further criminalise anyone who facilitates an abortion.

“The bill seeking to equate abortion with killing is the latest in a wave of cruel and discriminatory attacks on women’s human rights by Polish lawmakers which is putting the health and lives of women, girls and people in need of an abortion at greater risk,” said Esther Major, Amnesty International’s Senior Research Adviser for Europe.

Poland already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe, after a decision of the country’s constitutional tribunal last year banned abortion for foetal abnormalities on grounds that they violate Article 38 of the Polish constitution, which protects the “right to life of every human being.”

Abortion in Poland is currently only possible in cases of rape and if the mother’s life or health is at risk. In the European Union, only Malta has stricter abortion laws with its blanket ban.