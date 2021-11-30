NATO has warned Moscow it would pay a high price if it launches an invasion of Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the West not to cross the Kremlin's "red lines".

"Any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a meeting on Tuesday.

Top diplomats from the US-led alliance met in Latvia's capital Riga looking to deter a Russian incursion as fears have grown after accusations Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on its neighbour's borders.

"We need to be prepared for the worst and we need to convey a message to Russia that they should not conduct a military incursion into Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

Earlier US Secretary of State Antony Blinken threatened "serious consequences" if Russia moves into Ukraine.

Moscow, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists fighting Kiev, has strongly denied it is plotting an attack and blames NATO for fuelling tensions.

Moscow equally concerned

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it would trigger a strong response.

Commenting on Western concerns about Russia's alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said that Moscow is equally worried about NATO drills near its borders.