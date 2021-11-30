Pakistanis love to cook. Until a few years ago, it wasn’t uncommon to see a constant, flickering flame on a gas burner in the average home — even when no meal was being prepared.

People would simply use paper strips cut out of old textbooks to light the other burners when the need arose.

“We saved matchsticks. They were expensive,” Atiya, a homemaker, tells TRT World.

Since Pakistan’s independence in 1947, gas has typically been cheap and readily available. But things aren't the same anymore. Pakistanis are now struggling to cope with hours-long gas outages.

“I have never witnessed such a situation when we don’t have gas for hours. It has become difficult to make a cup of tea in the evenings,” says Atiya, a housewife who lives in the port city of Karachi.

For the winter season, Islamabad has rolled out a schedule of intermittent supply cuts across the country. The goal is to manage a widening gap between supply and demand.

Household consumers who use gas to run stoves and water heaters have also seen a sharp increase in their monthly bills.

A sudden surge in gas demand in the international market has affected consumers in other places, too, from Japan to Germany.

But Pakistan’s case is unique because it started importing gas only six years ago. For decades it met domestic requirements from its own oil and gas fields. Much of that came from a place called Sui.

An early find

In 1952, petroleum geologists working in the southern Balochistan province discovered a massic gas field. With reserves of 9 trillion cubic feet (TCF), the Sui Gas Field remains the largest find in Pakistan’s history.

That discovery spurred construction of a nation-wide network of pipelines, which carried gas from far-off petroleum fields to homes, restaurants and factories.

To put this in perspective, consider that Pakistan’s total pipeline length is around 150,000 km. Nigeria, which sits on top of larger proven gas reserves, has a network not exceeding 6,000 km.

Over the years, successive Pakistani governments vigorously promoted gas connections in towns and villages to win votes. They did this without realising that new gas reserves were not easy to find, says G A Sabri, a retired petroleum ministry official.

“Our policy of encouraging use of gas in homes was absolutely wrong. We politicised the entire distribution system,” he tells TRT World.

Policymakers lambasted officials who opposed the policy as being against development and progress, he says.

For years Pakistan sold gas to households at dirt-cheap prices - at rates that were even less than what it cost to pump the gas out of the ground, process it, and then transport it across the country.

“You have now reached a level that the domestic gas production is seriously short of what you want,” said Iqbal Z Ahmed, chairman of Pakistan GasPort, which operates one of the LNG import terminals.

“And you have everybody addicted to gas. Pakistan has one of the world’s most extensive spaghetti-like pipeline networks for individual customers.”

The expansion of pipeline connections was also inadvertently encouraged by the World Bank.

The global lender had given loans to Pakistan’s two state-run distribution companies — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — on the condition of pegging the profit to a return on their capital investment.

That basically meant that it was in the interest of the distribution companies to add more pipelines to their network every year and increase total assets to earn more money.