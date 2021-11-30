On November 25, a court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka received a rather unusual lawsuit from a man named Mohammad Al Mamun. In it, Mamun had named each member of the Pakistani cricket squad, who had come to Bangladesh to play a T20 and a test series.

In the lawsuit, Mamun accused the Pakistani players of hurting the national sentiment of Bangladesh by hoisting the flag of Pakistan in Bangladesh's Mirpur cricket ground during their practice sessions.

For Mamun, the flag hoisting was a “nasty political move” made by the cricketers at a time when Bangladesh was celebrating its 50th year of independence from Pakistan.

Once called East Pakistan, Bangladesh separated from West Pakistan after fighting a bloody nine-month war in 1971. The violence ordinary people suffered from during the war has left a deep psychological mark on almost every Bangladeshi. It's a deeply emotional and sensitive subject for the younger generation as well, and much of the country still demands an apology from Pakistan for the atrocities its army had committed during the war.

The anti-Pakistan sentiment in Bangladesh has increased manifold in the last decade, especially because the Awami League (AL) party, which played a pivotal role in winning the country's independence, has been in power since 2009. The party has manufactured several anti-Pakistan narratives to dominate the national discourse and earn political dividends out of them.

Mamun, the man who took the Pakistani cricket team to court, is the secretary-general of Muktijuddho Muncha, an organization that champions the cause of Bangladesh's freedom fighters and claims to be run by their descendants. The group is also linked to the ruling AL party.

His move against the archrival's team however didn't bear any fruit as the lawsuit couldn’t stand the test of the Bangladeshi judiciary.

But the controversy generated a wider debate in society. While some say Pakistan intended to send a “political message” by hoisting the flag on Bangladeshi oil, others countered saying there's nothing unusual in the act as Pakistan's cricket team has been hoisting the national flag during practice sessions for the past two months.

As per news reports, the team's coach Saqlain Mushtaq introduced the practice of hoisting the flag during the training sessions to boost the team's morale.

But the controversy refused to subside as a new dimension emerged in the country. A significant number of Bangladeshi people were seen wearing Pakistani cricket jerseys and waving Pakistani flags in the stadium during the T20 matches. This rather unprecedented support the rival team received in Bangladesh made Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman believe that they were playing “home” matches rather than “away” ones.

Religion and fanbase

Dhaka-based sports journalist AHM Nayeem explained why a lot of Bangladeshis support Pakistan despite the two countries sharing a troubled past.

Nayeem said that the Bangladeshi cricket team wasn't competitive enough in the decade of the 90s and Bangladeshis largely supported the teams of either India or Pakistan. Since Pakistan had the upper hand over India on the cricket field, Nayeem said many Bangladeshis idolised the star players of Pakistan in the 1990s.

Religion played a key role as well. As the majority of people in Bangladesh and Pakistan practice Islam, many Bangladeshis supported the Pakistani cricket team on religious grounds.

Nayeem said a significant number of Sri Lankan Muslims have supported the Pakistani team even during their matches against the Sri Lankan team.