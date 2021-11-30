Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, saying government forces are nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front.

"The youth of Tigray is perishing like leaves. Knowing it is defeated, it is being led by one who does not have a clear vision or plan," Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, said in comments aired on state media on Tuesday.

His comments came after the Ethiopian army took back control of the lowland Afar town of Chifra from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group over the weekend.

Abiy said such gains would be replicated to the west in Amhara region.

"It (TPLF) should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people."

"The enemy has been defeated. We scored an unthinkable victory with the eastern command in one day ... Now in the west we will repeat this victory," Abiy said.

READ MORE:Ethiopia's army retakes northern Afar town of Chifra from Tigrayan rebels

Ongoing military campaign