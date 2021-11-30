Growing up, I would hear my relatives saying aloud how there would come a day when we would get kicked out of ‘their country'. We just didn't know when it would happen.

That phrase is likely familiar to many people of colour, particularly so to Muslims. This idea emerges from the notion that our sense of belonging and holding a British passport is conditional and can be taken away from us at any point.

This phrase appears to be apt within the current conversation that the UK is now having around citizenship. Priti Patel, the current British Home Secretary, has added a clause to the Nationality and Borders Bill whereby the Home Office will be able to deprive a person of citizenship without giving any prior notice.

It’s a worrying trend to see the government enshrining the very fears many people of colour have had regarding their position within a society that continues to look at them with suspicion. This was very clearly the case when the Windrush scandal emerged, solidifying these fears even more so.

As a result of that scandal, many from the Caribbean community had their citizenships revoked and experienced violent expulsion from the country that had been their only home, deporting them ‘back’ to their countries of 'origin'.

To this day, only 5 percent of the victims have been compensated in four years – since the scandal emerged, and twenty-three eligible applicants passed away before receiving any payment.

Another high-profile case has been of Shamima Begum, a Muslim woman who joined Daesh, and had her citizenship revoked.

The former Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, repealed Begum’s citizenship on the basis that she is a threat to national security while also claiming she is a dual citizen, therefore, not rendering her stateless.

The above examples inevitably require us to ask some difficult questions, interrogating who is of the nation and who is outside it.

For instance, whose citizenship consists of a fleeting passport? And why? Such interventions in critiquing the government are essential in providing insights into considering where the goalposts lie.

The legislation doesn't single out people of colour or Muslims but if we look under the bonnet of the legislation and the politicians pushing it, the agenda is clear: the target is marginalised communities.

We continue to witness how citizenship then becomes a matter of negotiation a case of conditionality.

This new clause in the bill affirms the ways in which Muslims and people of colour are located within the cultural and political terrain: constantly having to prove their worth. Their obeisance. Their loyalty. Even when they were born and raised in the UK, know it as their only home, they will forever remain aliens.