The chief of Britain's foreign spy service has warned that the West's adversaries such as China and Russia are racing to master artificial intelligence in a way which could revolutionise geopolitics over the next decade.

Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, said on Tuesday quantum engineering, engineered biology, vast troves of data and advances in computer power posed a threat that needed to be addressed by the West.

"Our adversaries are pouring money and ambition into mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology, because they know that mastering these technologies will give them leverage," said Moore, who rarely surfaces for speeches.

Moore, a former diplomat who became MI6 chief in 2020, said technological progress over the next decade could outstrip all tech progress over the past century.

"As a society, we have yet to internalise this stark fact and its potential impact on global geopolitics. But it is a white-hot focus for MI6," he said.

The world's spies, from Langley and London to Moscow and Beijing, are trying to grapple with seismic advances in technology that are challenging traditional human-led spying operations which dominated for thousands of years.

