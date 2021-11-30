One in three people working in Australia's parliament have experienced sexual harassment, an independent inquiry into parliamentary workplace culture found.

After a seven-month investigation, a government-backed report detailing widespread improper behaviour was published on Tuesday.

The review found that more than half of the people who responded had experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment, bullying or actual or attempted sexual assault.

That included 63 percent of the country's female parliamentarians.

"Such experiences leave a trail of devastation for individuals and their teams and undermine the performance of our parliament to the nation's detriment," the report said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the findings were "appalling" and "disturbing" and called on parliament to clean up its act.

"Like anyone who works in this building, I find the statistics that are presented here, of course appalling and disturbing," he told reporters in Canberra.

"I wish I found them more surprising."

READ MORE: Australia reshuffles cabinet amid sex scandals