The Pentagon has launched a fresh probe into a 2019 air strike that killed civilians in Syria, two weeks after a New York Times investigation claimed the US military concealed dozens of non-combatants' deaths.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin instructed Army General Michael Garrett to "review the reports of the investigation already conducted" and "conduct further inquiry into the facts and circumstances related to it," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Garrett's three-month review will assess "civilian casualties that resulted from the incident, compliance with the law of war, record keeping and reporting procedures," he added.

It will also probe whether measures taken after the earlier investigation were effectively implemented, if "accountability measures" should be taken and if "procedures or processes should be altered."

'One of the largest civilian casualty incidents'

According to a Times investigation published mid-November, a US special force operating in Syria bombed a group of civilians three times on March 18, 2019.

The attack near the Daesh bastion of Baghouz, killed at least 70 people, mainly women and children.