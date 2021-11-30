WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pentagon orders new probe into US air strike that killed civilians in Syria
The decision came after a New York Times investigation found that the US military tried to hide the 2019 Syria strike, which killed at least 70 civilians, including women and children.
Pentagon orders new probe into US air strike that killed civilians in Syria
The air strike is one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the US' war against Daesh. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 30, 2021

The Pentagon has launched a fresh probe into a 2019 air strike that killed civilians in Syria, two weeks after a New York Times investigation claimed the US military concealed dozens of non-combatants' deaths.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin instructed Army General Michael Garrett to "review the reports of the investigation already conducted" and "conduct further inquiry into the facts and circumstances related to it," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Garrett's three-month review will assess "civilian casualties that resulted from the incident, compliance with the law of war, record keeping and reporting procedures," he added.

It will also probe whether measures taken after the earlier investigation were effectively implemented, if "accountability measures" should be taken and if "procedures or processes should be altered."

READ MORE:US military ‘downplayed' air strikes that killed scores of Syrian civilians

'One of the largest civilian casualty incidents'

According to a Times investigation published mid-November, a US special force operating in Syria bombed a group of civilians three times on March 18, 2019.

The attack near the Daesh bastion of Baghouz, killed at least 70 people, mainly women and children.

RECOMMENDED

The Times report says a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" but that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike."

The Times found the strike "was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents" during the battle against Daesh, but was never publicly acknowledged by the US military.

"The death toll was downplayed. Reports were delayed, sanitised and classified. United States-led coalition forces bulldozed the blast site. And top leaders were not notified," the report said.

Adding findings of a Pentagon probe were "stalled and stripped of any mention of the strike."

A statement released by the Pentagon after the report said the initial investigation into the incident found the strikes were "self-defense," "proportional".

This report by the US Army Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, also stated "appropriate steps were taken to exclude the presence of civilians."

READ MORE:US defends Syria air strike that killed scores of civilians as ‘legitimate’

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting