A new report offers a window into how extensive the US government’s use of paid informants is, and how many crimes taxpayer-funded informants were authorised to commit.

According to government audits, US federal agencies paid $548 million to informants working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Records compiled from reviewing federal reports show there were at least 22,800 crimes authorised by federal informants between 2011-2014.

The Inspector General (IG) at the Justice Department reported the findings.

The FBI paid $294 million (2012-2018), an average of $42 million annually, with “long term” informants comprising 20 percent of its intelligence relationships.

The DEA shelled out $237 million (2011-2015) and had over 18,000 active informants assigned to its domestic offices, with 9,000 of them on the federal agency’s payroll for services provided.

The ATF funneled $17.2 million (2012-2015) to 1,855 informants that were paid $4.3 million annually.

High-earning informants included an airline employee who received over $600,000 in less than four years, while a parcel employee received excess of $1 million in five years.

“During this audit, we found that, between FYs 2011 and 2015, the DEA actually used at least 33 Amtrak employees and eight TSA employees as sources, paying the Amtrak employees over $1.5 million and the TSA employees over $94,000,” said the IG.

One Amtrak source was paid $962,615 between 2010 and 2015 to be a confidential source, something the IG referred to as “a substantial waste of government funds,” and that the information provided “could have been obtained by DEA at no cost through a joint task force with the Amtrak Police.”