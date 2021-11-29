There are less than 24 working days left in 2021, and the emergence of the new Omicron Covid-19 strain threatens to bring the world shuttering to a halt much as the way the year began.

As the global pandemic enters its third year, the pandemic is giving an increasing amount of people time to consider what matters to them.

A recent survey by Pew Research Center surveyed 19,000 people in 17 developed nations to probe exactly what gives them meaning against the backdrop of an ongoing pandemic.

Remarkably, for most people across the countries surveyed, family dominated amongst 14 out of the 17. Quality time that people spent with their family and the accomplishments of kinfolk and offspring was widely seen as one of the strongest sources for meaning.

For many people — and it's important to note that this is the experience of people living in some of the most industrialised countries in the world — Covid-19 has brought into sharper focus what should be more important.

One American woman surveyed described her experience as: "I had COVID, and it was the scariest thing, and it really changed my outlook on life."

Whereas a Dutchman also emphasised the importance of healthy living even in a pandemic context: "What I find important for a fulfilling life are things like: to do sports, meaning active exercise 2 to 3 times a week; to eat a varied diet … now in this pandemic, you still have to make sure that you get enough exercise and try to bring structure into your life by making day or week schedules."

Interestingly the US was unique among the developed nations that mentioned religion as a source of meaning and fulfillment. In the 16 other countries, faith didn't even make it in the top 10, setting the US apart from other advanced economies.

The pandemic has given people pause to take stock of their lives.

If the pandemic has changed how we work, many millennials increasingly have turned to the question of why work. As a result, millions of people have perhaps counterintuitively quit their jobs in the middle of a pandemic — but it's not as irrational as it might seem at first glance.