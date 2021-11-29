A powerful storm has pounded Istanbul and other parts of Turkey, killing at least four people and injuring 38 others, causing havoc in the city of 15 million people.

The victims included a woman who died in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, where strong gusts tore off part of a roof and it landed on her and her child. The child survived with injuries.

The Istanbul governor's office said on Monday three other people were killed in the city, including a foreign national.

The gusts also knocked down a clock tower, TV images showed.

The winds blew away 33 roofs, uprooted 192 trees, knocked down 52 traffic lights and road signs and damaged 12 cars, according to the Istanbul municipality.

Ferries, flights cancelled

The Bosphorus, the narrow waterway that bisects the city, was closed to maritime traffic and ferry services were canceled.