Opposition supporters in Kyrgyzstan have rallied to challenge the results of a parliamentary election that was swept by parties loyal to the country's president.

About 100 protesters gathered outside the Central Election Commission's office on Monday, demanding a recount.

With over 97 percent of precincts counted, three blocs supporting Zhaparov emerged as the top vote-getters with three other parties trailing behind.

At least four parties – Ata Meken, Azattyk, Uluttar Birimdigi, and Social Democrats – have contested the results, accusing authorities of rigging the vote and demanding a recount.

Zhaparov quickly agreed to the demand to do the recount, saying in a Facebook statement on late Sunday that all ballots should remain at precincts until it’s completed.

Gismat Gozalov, head of the Organization of Turkic States’ observer group, said the polls were fair and democratic, while the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) termed them transparent and credible.

Yerik Ashimov, leader of the SCO mission, said no irregularities had been recorded that could put into question the legitimacy of the vote.

