Turkey will take steps to improve relations with Egypt and Israel similar to those taken with the UAE.

"Just as a step was taken between us and the United Arab Emirates, we will take similar steps with the others," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on board his plane returning from a trip to Turkmenistan over the weekend.

Erdogan suggested Turkish ambassadors could be sent back to Egypt and Israel and said he was planning a return visit to the UAE in February.

"Now when we have made our decision, we will of course be in a position to appoint ambassadors within a defined schedule," Erdogan said without offering a timeline.

Ties between Turkey and the UAE were strained over regional issues, but Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed's visit to Ankara last week thawed relations as the countries sealed multi-billion-dollar investments.

It was the UAE's first high-level visit to Turkey since 2012 and led to the announcement of a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey.

READ MORE:Is there a thaw in Israel-Turkey ties?

Turbulent relations