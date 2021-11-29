Demonstrators have blocked roads across Lebanon to protest against the country's economic meltdown, days after the Lebanese pound sank to new lows.

Roads were blocked with burning tyres, set ablaze by protesters, in central Beirut, Tripoli in northern Lebanon and the southern city of Sidon on Monday.

According to the country's National News Agency roads in Cola, Kaskas, Corniche al Mazraa, Barbir, and Saeb Salam were obstructed.

Protesters also closed main highways including one leading to Beirut's international airport, it said citing Lebanon's Traffic Management Center.

Photos showed Lebanese army soldier working to extinguish fires and open the roads back up.

Roads were shut off over the weekend as well, as people took to the streets to protest against continuing deterioration of living conditions.

Economic crisis continues

Lebanon's economic crisis, which erupted in 2019, has propelled more than three quarters of the population into poverty and the local currency has plummeted by over 90 percent.