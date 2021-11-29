The United States has warned it is "prepared to use other options" including military force to ramp up pressure on Iran if nuclear talks fail.

The US National Security Council's coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, issues the warning over the weekend, according to CNN.

"We are still hopeful that diplomacy can find a way, but if it cannot find a way, we are prepared to use other options," McGurk told the Manama Dialogue organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"When it comes to military force to prevent a country from obtaining a nuclear weapon, that is a very achievable objective," he added.

International talks on Iran's nuclear programme will restart in Vienna on Monday with analysts foreseeing major obstacles to any speedy resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Along with Iran, diplomats from the UK, China, Germany, Russia and France will attend. The US will take part in the talks indirectly led by US Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley.

READ MORE: Israel 'very worried' Iran will secure sanctions relief in nuclear talks

Highly anticipated talks resume

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley also warned that Washington and its partners are likely to exert pressure on Iran if it uses talks as pretext to accelerate its nuclear programme.