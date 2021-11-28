Voters in Kyrgyzstan have backed parties supporting the country's new president, according to preliminary results.

Sunday's parliamentary election came just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was elected in January following protests that ousted his predecessor.

He had expected that Sunday's ballot would further cement his grip on power.

With over 90 percent of precincts counted, three blocs supporting Zhaparov emerged as the top vote-getters.

Some opposition parties quickly challenged the results, accusing authorities of vote-rigging.

Zhaparov quickly agreed to the demand to do the recount, saying that all ballots should remain at precincts until it’s completed.

In a statement on Facebook, he insisted that the authorities didn’t meddle in the vote, and promised that the Central Election Commission members will be brought to justice if it’s found that they tinkered with the count.

READ MORE: Kyrgyzstan's security services detain 15 in 'coup plot' ahead of vote

Plans of 'armed coup'