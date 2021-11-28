Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan has overhauled top intelligence positions a week after he stuck a deal to reinstate the ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Burhan dismissed at least eight general intelligence officers and replaced the head of military intelligence, Reuters reported on Sunday, quoting two official sources.

Of the officers dismissed, five were in senior positions and had been in place since before the 2019 overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al Bashir, the sources said.

It was not immediately clear what impact the decisions could have on the balance of power following return of Hamdok, who had been placed under house arrest in an Oct 25 coup.

