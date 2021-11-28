WORLD
2 MIN READ
Honduras votes in presidential election amid fear of violence
A tight race is expected between Xiomara Castro, Nasry Asfura and incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez.
Honduras votes in presidential election amid fear of violence
Some 18,000 police and as many soldiers will be on duty around the country. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
November 28, 2021

Polls have opened in Honduras to elect a new president to replace Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States.

"I call on everyone to proceed with this process in peace, calm, without fear and without violence," said National Electoral Council president Kelvin Aguirre on Sunday, following concerns over potential violence.

More than five million people are registered to vote in what is expected to be a tight race.

Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro led opinion polls last month, but the ruling right-wing National Party (PN) - whose candidate is charismatic Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura - has had the benefit of better campaign organisation and resources.

Opposition fears of a rigged poll and reports of pre-election intimidation have led to tension.

READ MORE:Thousands of migrants continue exodus through southern Mexico

The outcry

RECOMMENDED

Four years ago, Hernandez won an unconstitutional second successive term amid cries of fraud from the opposition and international observers.

Hernandez's re-election sparked a widespread month-long protest, with the subsequent government crackdown leaving more than 30 people dead.

The concerns come for a country already ravaged by violent gangs, drug trafficking and hurricanes, in which 59 percent of the population of 10 million live in poverty.

Corruption and drug-trafficking scandals have also engulfed Hernandez and many of his inner circle in recent years, including Asfura.

The crucial moment will come three hours after polls close at 5:00 pm, when the National Electoral Council (CNE) is due to announce early results, Gustavo Irias, executive director of the Center for Democracy Studies said.

READ MORE:US-bound caravan grows as more migrants leave Honduras

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting