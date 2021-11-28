A roadside bomb attack by Daesh fighters in northern Iraq has killed five Peshmerga forces and wounded four others.

The fighters were killed in the Garmian district in Iraq's Kurdish-run north late on Saturday, KRG media reported on Sunday.

Daesh militants then attacked a peshmerga post, wounding four, according to the report.

KRG President Nechirvan Barzani offered condolences to the families of the dead.

“The increase in the (Daesh) attacks sends a dangerous and serious message and brings forth a serious threat in the region. Therefore, further cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi security forces with support from the global coalition is an urgent need,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

READ MORE: Several killed in Daesh attack on village in Iraq's Diyala province

Efforts to eliminate Daesh