Militants have targeted a Pakistani military post in the northwestern tribal belt near the Afghan border, killing two soldiers in a firefight.

The Pakistani army's media wing said late on Saturday that militants attacked a post in the Datta Khel area of the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two soldiers were killed during the intense exchange of gunfire in the former militant stronghold, the military said.

A search of the area is being carried out to find the militants.

The military gave no indication of the identity of the attackers.

A militant stronghold