Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to hear the verdict in her incitement trial on Tuesday, the first in a catalogue of judgements to be handed down in a junta court that could jail her for decades.

Suu Kyi faces three years in jail if found guilty of incitement against the military -- just one of the charges that analysts say are aimed at removing the democratic icon from the political arena for good.

But the junta's plans for Suu Kyi remain unknown, they add, and authorities could also delay the verdict.

More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and her lawyers are banned from speaking to the media.

The junta has steadily added a slew of other indictments, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud.

Suu Kyi now appears most weekdays at the junta courtroom, with her legal team saying last month the hectic schedule was taking a toll on the 76-year-old's health.

"I think it's almost certain Suu Kyi will get a harsh sentence," said David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in Myanmar.

"The question is what will her incarceration look like?... will she get average convict treatment in a crowded women's cell block, or privilege in a VIP statehouse?"

