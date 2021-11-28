Kyrgyzstan has headed to parliamentary polls as tensions simmer after claims of a plot to unseat President Sadyr Japarov who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year.

Polls show that Japarov's government still enjoys popular support for the election on Sunday.

However, critics say the recent jailing of 15 potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.

In the capital Bishkek, there was little sign of excitement about the vote, which is expected to deliver a 90-seat parliament largely loyal to Japarov.

Japarov's cash-strapped government also faces a difficult future, with a winter energy crisis looming, living costs rising and trade with next-door China hammered by the pandemic.

Polling stations open at 0200 GMT (8:00 AM) on Sunday with first results expected shortly after counting starts at 8:00 PM.

READ MORE: Kyrgyzstan's security services detain 15 in 'coup plot' ahead of vote

Complaints of 'administrative pressure'