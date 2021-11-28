Sudan has said "several" soldiers were killed in an attack by armed groups and militias linked to the Ethiopian military in a disputed fertile border region.

Sudanese military sources told Reuters news agency that six soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by Ethiopian forces.

"Our forces tasked with securing the harvest in Al Fashaqa... were attacked by groups of Ethiopian army forces and militias, who sought to intimidate farmers and spoil the harvest season," Sudan's armed forces said in a statement.

Sudanese troops "repelled the attack" and "inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment" on the Ethiopian side, it said.

But the attack left "several killed" among Sudanese forces, the army added.

Ethiopian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

READ MORE: Ethiopia and Sudan trade blame over fresh border tension