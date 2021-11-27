The Taliban co-founder and now Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund has pledged that his government will "not interfere" in other countries internal affairs.

Hassan's audio speech broadcast on state television – his first address to the nation since the Taliban seized power in August – came on Saturday, ahead of next week's meeting between the United States and the Taliban in Doha.

"We assure all the countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and we want to have good economic relations with them," said Hassan in a nearly 30-minute speech.

"We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," he added.

“Nation, be vigilant. Those left over from the previous government in hiding are ... causing anxiety, misleading the people to distrust their government,” he said.

The ousted government had run “the weakest system in the world,” he said, pointing to pervasive corruption.

In contrast, he said, the Taliban are eliminating corruption and have brought security around the country.

The speech came amid criticism on social media for remaining silent since the group took power, even as the nation faced severe challenges.

READ MORE: US: Taliban should earn legitimacy before accessing frozen funds