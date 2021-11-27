Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has replaced Sudan's police chiefs after more than 40 people were killed in a crackdown on protests following last month's military coup.

Hamdok said he had sacked on Saturday the director-general of the police, Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim al Emam, and his deputy, Ali Ibrahim.

In their place, he appointed Anan Hamed Mohamed Omar with Abdelrahman Nasreddine Abdallah as his deputy, the premier said in a statement.

Medics say at least 42 people were killed as security forces sought to crush weeks of anti-coup demonstrations, with protests continuing even after Hamdok's release from house arrest and return to his post last week.

They have accused security forces of targeting protesters in the "head, neck and torso" with live ammunition, as well as with rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters.

The police have denied reports they opened fire using live bullets.

READ MORE: Security forces fire tear gas on Sudanese protesting military dea

Moreover, while several civilian leaders have been released since last Sunday's deal, key figures are also still in detention.

Hundreds of political activists, journalists, protesters and bystanders watching the rallies have been arrested in recent weeks, and remain in custody.