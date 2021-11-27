An unidentified gunman opened fire on a bus carrying teenagers in western Kosovo Friday, killing three people and injuring another, police and media reports say.

Police spokesman Fadil Gashi, in the nearby city of Peja, said the bus came under attack in Gllogjan, 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Pristina at about 1800 GMT. The driver died immediately and three teenagers were taken to a hospital, two of them subsequently died.

Besnik Ibraj, of the hospital emergency unit in Peja, said the third teenager was injured and in stable condition, according to the Koha newspaper’s website.

Veton Elshani, of the Peja police, says that one masked gunman fired a Kalashnikov automatic rifle at the bus, which was transporting eight teenagers.

Gashi did not provide a motive for the attack, saying it was “too early” in the investigation.